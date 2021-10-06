Henderson (ribs) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
The Rams continue to impose limitations on Henderson's practice reps after he sat out Week 3 due to a rib cartilage injury, likely to ensure he's as healthy as possible with the team poised to play two games in the span of five days. This past Sunday against the Rams, Henderson returned to action as L.A.'s unquestioned back, taking 19 touches for 116 yards from scrimmage. Behind Henderson, Sony Michel earned the rest of the RB snaps and touches en route to three carries for 11 yards, so the former should handle the bulk of the backfield work Thursday at Seattle, assuming he's active as expected.
