Henderson rushed 11 times for 28 yards and brought in one of two targets for four yards in the Rams' 10-6 preseason win over the Broncos on Saturday.

The rookie encountered rough sledding on the ground, with his long run of the night going for a modest nine yards. Henderson's rushing attempts paced the Rams for the night, but inefficiency has now been a hallmark of all three of his exhibition showings. Nevertheless, the 2019 third-round pick projects as the top backup to Todd Gurley to open the season, a role that could afford him a solid complementary workload.