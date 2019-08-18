Henderson gained 16 yards on six carries and caught all six of his targets for an additional 38 yards during Saturday's 14-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Henderson struggled for the second straight game to run the ball, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry despite leading the team in touches. He did make a notable impact as a pass-catcher, however, as he led the team in receptions while tying for second in receiving yards. If the Rams truly wants to preserve Todd Gurley this season, Henderson could be an option to take some touches away from him, while an improved output on the ground would ease any concerns about involving the rookie in the gameplan.