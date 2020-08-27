Henderson (hamstring) was spotted doing some work off to the side Wednesday with members of the Rams' training staff, the team's official site reports.

The same applies to safety Taylor Rapp (knee), with coach Sean McVay noting afterward that the duo's activity Wednesday was "a step in the right direction" for both. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic,McVay said he expects Henderson back by the Rams' season opener. If that's the case, the 2019 third-rounder figures to be part of a backfield committee arrangement that could tilt in rookie Cam Akers' direction out of the gate.