Rams' Darrell Henderson: Modest production versus 49ers
Henderson rushed six times for 39 yards during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the 49ers. He also caught one of two targets for nine yards.
Henderson split backfield work with Malcolm Brown in the absence of Todd Gurley (quadriceps). While neither running back was able to notably capitalize on their opportunity, it's worth noting that Henderson seemed to be the primary receiving option while Brown led the team in carries. Los Angeles is set for a much more beneficial matchup against Atlanta's defense in Week 7, so Henderson could have better success going forward if Gurley is forced to miss any more time.
