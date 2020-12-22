Head coach Sean McVay said both Henderson and Malcolm Brown will be "heavily involved" in the Rams' game plan Sunday in Seattle with top back Cam Akers (ankle) ruled out for the contest, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. "I mean they'll both get work," McVay said of Henderson and Brown. "As far as the specifics, I'm not really sure. We're just getting into the initial parts of the game plan."

Before Akers emerged as the team's clear top back over the past three games, the lead option out of the Los Angeles backfield had been a difficult one to predict in any given week. Expect that to be the case this weekend, as McVay was unwilling to anoint either Henderson or Brown as the No. 1 option, nor was he willing to divulge how the work may be divvied up between the two. For fantasy managers looking to roll the dice on one of the two backs this week, Henderson represents the more intriguing option, as he's displayed more explosiveness as a runner and receiver than Brown, who is valued mainly for his skills in pass protection. Henderson averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 8.0 yards per target through the Rams' first eight games, but his efficiency has taken a big hit -- along with his overall opportunities -- so far in the second half of the season (3.4 YPC, 4.3 YPT in six games).