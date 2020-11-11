Henderson (thigh/quadriceps) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
On the heels of the Rams' Week 9 bye, Henderson continues to deal with the thigh and quad issues that forced him out of the team's last game, a loss on Nov. 1 to the Dolphins. Consequently, his status should be monitored closely as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks. If he's unable to go, Henderson will yield backfield work to some combination of Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers.