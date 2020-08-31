Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Henderson (hamstring) isn't ready to return to practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Henderson has been limited to working out on the side since tweaking his hamstring just over a week ago, but McVay remains unwilling to rule the second-year back out for the Sept. 13 season opener versus the Cowboys. Even if Henderson is able to increase his activities in practices over the next couple of weeks, the time he's missed during training camp could hurt his chances of capturing a lead role out of the backfield to begin the season. Rookie Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown have been seeing most of the first-team reps while Henderson has been sidelined.