Henderson suffered a hand injury during Tuesday's practice, though he was able to return and take part in some drills, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay downplayed the injury, citing Henderson's participation in the drill, though Thiry noted the tailback didn't receive much action after sustaining the injury. Regardless, the fact Henderson returned to practice at all indicates it isn't a serious concern, though it's worth keeping an eye on as the Rams progress through camp.