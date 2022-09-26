Henderson rushed four times for 17 yards and failed to bring in his only target during Sunday's 20-12 victory against the Cardinals.

Henderson's role in what looked to be a timeshare with Cam Akers diminished even further against Arizona, as while both players were on the field for 24 of the Rams' 48 offensive snaps, Akers received triple the amount of rushing touches and turned them into 61 yards and a touchdown. The lack of receptions from Henderson in the past two weeks is a troubling trend, as after a five-catch game in Week 1, he hasn't hauled in a pass since. Akers did cough up the ball in a key spot in the fourth quarter, however, so Henderson may be in line for more opportunities as the Rams head to San Francisco for Week 4.