Henderson rushed seven times for 27 yards and caught three of four targets for 12 yards in Monday's 24-9 loss to San Francisco.

Cam Akers got the start but mustered just 13 scrimmage yards on eight carries and one target. Henderson appears to be the team's running back of choice when negative game scripts lead to more passing situations, and that could be the case in Week 5 against a Cowboys team that's riding a three-game winning streak.