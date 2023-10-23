Henderson rushed the ball 18 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers. He added one reception for five yards.
Henderson was the first back to get a carry in the Rams' backfield and he led Royce Freeman in touches 19-12. His longest gain of the day went for 15 yards, and he also found the end zone midway through the fourth quarter on a one-yard plunge. With both Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) on injured reserve, Henderson should have the chance to maintain significant volume for at least the next three games.
More News
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Likely to share load with Freeman•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Joins active roster•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Coach says he's playing Week 7•
-
Darrell Henderson: Makes return to L.A.•
-
Darrell Henderson: Working out in Indianapolis•
-
Darrell Henderson: Checks in with Patriots•