Henderson rushed the ball 18 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers. He added one reception for five yards.

Henderson was the first back to get a carry in the Rams' backfield and he led Royce Freeman in touches 19-12. His longest gain of the day went for 15 yards, and he also found the end zone midway through the fourth quarter on a one-yard plunge. With both Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) on injured reserve, Henderson should have the chance to maintain significant volume for at least the next three games.