Henderson rushed 15 times for 38 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 30 yards and another score in the Rams' 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

The second-year pro paced the backfield in rushing touches, but he saw rookie teammate Cam Akers lead the way with 61 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Henderson managed a long run of just seven yards and averaged under 3.0 yards per carry for the second straight game and third overall this season. The pair of scores certainly validated him from a fantasy perspective Sunday, but after the game, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports coach Sean McVay noted that Akers would be in line for more work in next Sunday night's divisional battle against the 49ers than the nine carries he logged Sunday.