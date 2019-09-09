Rams' Darrell Henderson: Plays just two snaps
Henderson took one carry for no gain in Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina, playing two snaps on offense.
Meanwhile, Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown both got double-digit carries, with the former rumbling for 97 yards and the latter punching in a pair of scores. Henderson did get his one carry from the Carolina 5-yard line, but he was stuffed at the line of scrimmage before Tyler Higbee caught a touchdown pass on the next play. Given the strong performances by the two players ahead of him, Henderson figures to remain a distant third in the Los Angeles backfield for Week 2 against the Saints.
