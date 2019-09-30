Rams' Darrell Henderson: Plays on special teams
Henderson played nine snaps on special teams during Sunday's 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay.
The rookie still hasn't received an offensive snap since Week 1, but at least he saw the field against the Buccaneers after watching the past two contests from the sidelines. However, his playing time can only increase, and it wouldn't be surprising if Henderson slowly became more involved in the offense moving forward. While he's still a wait-and-see project in most fantasy settings, there's upside even if Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown remain healthy.
