Henderson has impressed head coach Sean McVay early in training camp, Eric D. Williams of SI Rams Digest reports.
"He's taking a big step in the right direction. He's showing big-picture understanding of everything in all phases - pass game, run game and protection," McVay noted of the sophomore. While there weren't a lot of opportunities for Henderson in 2019 with Todd Gurley playing 807 offensive snaps, the 2019 third-round selection struggled to acclimatize himself at the highest level and suffered a season-ending, high-ankle sprain in December. Henderson's 2020 outlook is still murky with second-round selection Cam Akers a potential three-down back and veteran Malcolm Brown still in the mix. However, the asking price for the Memphis alum doesn't break the bank, and there's no denying Henderson's fantasy upside, especially if he proves to be a regular contributor in the passing game.
