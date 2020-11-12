Coach Sean McVay said Henderson (quadriceps) will practice Thursday and is expected to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

When Henderson left the Rams' last game Nov. 1 in Miami, he was deemed to be dealing with a thigh injury. After the team's ensuing Week 9 bye, though, the Rams are calling it a quad issue. In any case, after not practicing Wednesday, Henderson is back on the field Thursday with an eye toward being available this weekend. If he's able to avoid an absence, he likely will lead a backfield that also includes Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers.