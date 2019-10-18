Rams' Darrell Henderson: Set for No. 2 role
Henderson is poised to step in as the Rams' No. 2 running back with Malcolm Brown (ankle) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Stu Jackson of the team's official website reports.
Brown and Henderson filled in for Todd Gurley last week, with the rookie taking six carries for 39 yards and adding nine yards on his lone reception. Gurley is set to return from a quadriceps injury, but Henderson should still have a role in the offense for Sunday's potential shootout.
