Henderson is expected to slot into a complementary role behind No. 1 running back Cam Akers this season, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After an underwhelming rookie campaign, Henderson made a notable impact last season. He piled up 405 rushing yards and 109 receiving yards through a six-game stretch showcasing his fantasy upside and proving he can handle a modest workload. However, it was a short-lived run, as 2020 second-round selection Cam Akers got healthy and proceeded to take over as the lead back for the Rams down the stretch and in the playoffs. Even with Akers poised to handle the majority of work out of the backfield again in 2021, Henderson should still be involved, and he could again be a go-to fantasy option if Akers were ever to miss time. Additionally, while the Rams could bolster the position in the upcoming NFL Draft or through free agency, Los Angeles likely has more pressing needs.