Henderson said the game slowed down for him Saturday against the Cowboys, and head coach Sean McVay noted it was a step in the right direction with his assignments, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reports.

There's a lot of optimism surrounding Henderson's fantasy stock, and he profiles as a the change-of-pace back McVay and the Los Angeles offense have been missing the past two seasons. Additionally, Todd Gurley's (knee) status is still a bit of a mystery -- Los Angeles is currently employing an every-other-day practice schedule for the No. 1 back. Malcolm Brown is also in the picture, and after matching Detroit's offer sheet for him, the Rams obviously have plans for the fifth-year pro. Henderson's explosiveness should lead to a number of big plays throughout his rookie campaign, but there's likely to be a lot of week-to-week inconsistency if Gurley and Brown both remain healthy.