Coach Sean McVay expects Henderson (thigh) to play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Henderson was held out of practice Thursday and Friday, but the Rams apparently remain optimistic about his status for Monday night. If the team starts to sing a different tune, the backfield burden will fall on Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers.
More News
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Dealing with thigh injury•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Leads team in rushing•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Pair of scores in Week 5 win•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Vanishing act in Week 4•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Workhorse in high-scoring loss•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Headed for big workload?•