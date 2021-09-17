Henderson is expected to remain the Rams' featured back Sunday against the Colts after playing 94 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the season opener, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Henderson was effective as the Rams' go-to running back Week 1, turning 17 touches into 87 total yards and a TD. Coach Sean McVay gave no indication that backup Sony Michel is going to usurp a larger portion of the backfield workload going forward, dispelling the idea that the balance would shift once Michel became more familiar with the Rams' playbook. "Darrell's a guy that's done a really nice job, and I was really pleased with how he got stronger as the game went on," McVay said of Henderson's performance against Chicago.