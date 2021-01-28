Henderson rushed 138 times for 624 yards and five touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 159 yards and another score through 15 games during the 2020 regular season. He sustained a season-ending, high-ankle sprain in Week 16.

The Rams were expected to utilize a committee rushing attack to start the season with Henderson having a significant role. Rookie Cam Akers sustained a rib injury in training camp, and after veteran Malcolm Brown handled the lead role in Week 1, Henderson ascended to the top of the depth chart and accumulated 405 rushing yards and 109 receiving yards over the next six games. Akers got healthy, though, and the committee approach returned until the rookie proved to be the superior talent in Week 12. Akers piled up 645 rushing yards and 147 receiving yards through Los Angeles' final seven games, including the playoffs. Still, Henderson projects to have a role next season. Brown is a free agent, and even with Akers likely locked into a hefty workload, Henderson's too talented and athletic to be uninvolved in the offense.