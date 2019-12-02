Henderson rushed four times for 17 yards during Sunday's 34-7 win over Arizona. He played just seven of 79 offensive snaps.

Henderson didn't see the field until the middle of the fourth quarter, so while rushing for 4.9 yards per tote is encouraging, he might not of even played if the game wasn't already clinched. The rookie has flashed game-breaking talent and tremendous fantasy upside, but he's not receiving the playing time to make a difference in the fake game. It's hard to rely on him at this stage of the season.