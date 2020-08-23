Henderson is dealing with what coach Sean McVay indicated is a soft tissue injury, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Henderson was forced out of the first half of Saturday's scrimmage with the injury, which afforded Cam Akers more reps in that context. It remains to be seen how long Henderson will be sidelined, but if his absence lingers, added opportunities will be available for both Akers and Malcom Brown.