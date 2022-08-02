Henderson and Cam Akers have been rotating with the first-team offense, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reports.
Akers, a 2020 second-round pick, is expected to take back the lead role after a strong finish to his rookie season was followed by an Achilles tear last summer. However, he struggled when he returned for the playoffs, which could leave an opening for Henderson if Akers still hasn't regained his explosiveness. If nothing else, Henderson seems to be secure in the No. 2 role given that the depth chart behind him holds late-round picks and undrafted young players. Rookie fifth-rounder Kyren Williams is most promising of the bunch, but he's on the PUP list due to a broken foot suffered at OTAs, with no assurance he'll be ready by Week 1.
More News
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Impact as receiver in SB LVI win•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Removed from IR•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Should return for Super Bowl•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Still on injured reserve•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Won't play this week•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Designated for IR return•