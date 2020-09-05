Coach Sean McVay said Henderson (hamstring) is trending in a positive direction, but it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play in the Rams' season opener Sept. 13 against the Cowboys, Sarina Morales of the Rams' official site reports.

Henderson was putting together an impressive camp until two weeks ago, when he limped off the field. Initially, the issue was termed a soft-tissue injury, but it was later confirmed to be a low-grade hamstring strain. While Henderson hasn't returned to practice yet, he has worked out on the side a number of times and even ran a few routes after Saturday's session. His ability to suit up Week 1 is likely contingent on his upcoming slate of practices, but if he's limited or unable to go at all, rookie second-rounder Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown will handle backfield reps.