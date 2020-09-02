Henderson (hamsting) logged a day of "dynamic" rehab on the sideline at Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Henderson hasn't progressed beyond rehab work since he initially injured his hamstring Aug. 23, but there still appears to be optimism that he'll be on the field for the season-opener Sept. 13 against Dallas. If he's indeed able to go Week 1, Henderson stands to mix into a backfield committee alongside Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown. Akers and Brown have been afforded increased first-team reps in Henderson's absence.