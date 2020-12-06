Henderson hurt his knee during Sunday's contest in Arizona.
At the time of his departure in the second quarter, Henderson had two carries for 11 yards and one reception (on two targets) for six yards. As long as he's sidelined, the Rams backfield will be composed of Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown.
