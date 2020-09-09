Henderson (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday, J.B. Long of the Los Angeles Rams Radio Network reports.
During pre-practice media availability, coach Sean McVay noted Henderson completed an earlier walkthrough and was expected to take part in practice, per Steve Wyche of NFL Network. On top of that, McVay told Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network that he was "optimistic" about Henderson suiting up Sunday night versus the Cowboys. With a full practice under his belt, Henderson appears ready to do just that. However, McVay has mentioned in recent days that the Rams backfield will be a three-man rotation between Malcolm Brown, Henderson and rookie second-rounder Cam Akers. Interestingly enough, that is the precise order of names on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the season.