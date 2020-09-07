Head coach Sean McVay is optimistic that Henderson (hamstring) will be ready for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, J.B. Long of the Los Angeles Rams Radio Network reports.

Henderson has been running on the side during practice but has yet to participate since being diagnosed with a low-grade hamstring strain on Aug. 22. Having missed over two weeks of practice, Henderson likely doesn't have enough time to win the starting job before Sunday's primetime showdown. The 2019 third-round pick will need to log some practice time in order to play at all, so it's worth monitoring his progress as the Rams start releasing official practice reports Wednesday. Henderson is slated to work in a timeshare if he's healthy, as rookie second-round pick Cam Akers is expected to lead the charge while Malcolm Brown serves as a veteran presence.