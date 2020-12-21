Henderson rushed once for a loss of two yards and caught his only target for five yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets. He played just seven of 59 offensive snaps.

The sophomore has now been limited to just 39 rushes for 151 yards and seven receptions for 50 yards over the past seven games. Additionally, with rookie Cam Akers the clear No. 1 back over the past three contests, Henderson's outlook isn't promising heading into Los Angeles' Week 16 matchup against Seattle.