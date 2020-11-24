Henderson rushed eight times for five yards and caught two of three targets for four yards in Monday night's 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Henderson was nearly non-existent from a production standpoint despite hitting double digits in touches. With a matchup against the league's best rush defense, however, none of Los Angeles' top three tailbacks gained more than 20 yards, and Henderson still led the group in carries. Although rookie Cam Akers caught a touchdown out of the backfield, Monday didn't seem to do anything to alter anyone's standing in the Rams' running-back rotation, so even though Henderson has been underwhelming lately, he should remain in a large role Week 12 versus the 49ers.