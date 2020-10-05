Henderson carried the ball eight times for 22 yards and caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Giants.

There was no indication after the game that Henderson had suffered any kind of injury, but despite piling up 241 scrimmage yards and two TDs over the last two weeks, the second-year RB suddenly took a back seat to Malcolm Brown. The Rams' backfield remains volatile even before factoring in the potential return of Cam Akers (ribs), but there could be enough production to go around in Week 5 against a Washington defense that's given up multiple rushing TDs in three straight games.