Henderson did not see the field during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Browns.

A preseason darling in a lot of fantasy circles, Henderson hasn't played a single snap in either of the past two games. Exacerbating the problem, the Rams are off to a 3-0 start, so there might not be a lot of urgency to involve the rookie in the offense. Henderson's long-term value remains intriguing, but it's hard to pile up fantasy points from the sidelines.