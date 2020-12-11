Henderson rushed twice for five yards and only played seven offensive snaps during Thursday's 24-3 win over New England.

The sophomore rusher took a backseat to rookie Cam Akers on Thursday, as Akers churned out big run after big run on Los Angeles' first two drives, and head coach Sean McVay leaned on the freshman thereafter. Henderson's two carries won't pay the fantasy bills, and managers should be concerned -- even if it's been speculated that Akers' role was likely to expand for the past few weeks. While it would be surprising if Henderson didn't see more work over the coming weeks, veteran Malcolm Brown will also likely receive some playing time. As a result, anyone counting on production from Henderson in the fantasy playoffs should be worried. He's probably going to struggle to produce as long as Akers is healthy and showing the form he has the past three weeks.