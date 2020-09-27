Henderson rushed 20 times for 114 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch for six yards on three targets in Sunday's 35-32 loss to Buffalo.

Henderson operated as the lead back with Cam Akers (ribs) sidelined, getting 20 carries to Malcolm Brown's seven. His one-yard touchdown with 4:30 left completed Los Angeles' remarkable turnaround from down 28-3 to up 32-28, but Buffalo responded with a game-winning touchdown drive aided by a controversial fourth-down pass interference penalty. While it remains to be seen whether Henderson dominates touches as heavily once Akers returns, he seems to have established himself as the main man in Los Angeles' backfield over the past two weeks. Up next is an appealing Week 4 home game against the Giants.