Adams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Adams only got a limited Friday practice in during Week 15 prep, but Saturday reports indicated the veteran wideout was trending to play. With his availability for Sunday's marquee matchup now confirmed, Adams should be in line for his usual No. 2 receiver role that's afforded him 8.1 targets per game to date, while facing an injury-decimated Lions secondary.

