Adams (hamstring) officially didn't practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

So far during Week 15 prep, Adams sat out Wednesday's walkthrough and then was seen rehabbing his hamstring on the side one day later, ultimately going down as a non-participant for a second straight session. He thus has one more chance to mix into drills this week, but there's been no indication from coach Sean McVay that Adams is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Lions.