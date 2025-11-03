Adams recorded five receptions on seven targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Saints.

Adams made the most of his five receptions, turning in two catches of at least 20 yards while also finding the end zone twice. This marked his second consecutive game with multiple touchdowns and only the third time this season he's reached at least 60 receiving yards. While Adams has been reliant on finding the end zone to maintain his fantasy value, the Rams remain one of the more efficient passing offenses in the league with heavily concentrated targets. He could also be in for additional volume in Week 10 against the 49ers if Puka Nacua (chest) is forced to miss additional time.