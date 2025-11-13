Adams (oblique) was in pads and warming up before Thursday's practice, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Prior to Adams sitting out Wednesday's practice, coach Sean McVay told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com that he expected the veteran wide receiver to play Sunday versus the Seahawks after he left this past Sunday's win at San Francisco early due to an oblique injury. A return to drills Thursday is a step in the right direction, but it remains to be seen if he'll be listed as limited or full on the Rams' second Week 11 practice report.