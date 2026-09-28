Adams caught seven of 13 targets for 137 yards in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Broncos.

Adams continued to thrive as Matthew Stafford's top target in the absence of Puka Nacua (hip). During Nacua's two-game absence, Adams has compiled 15 catches for a whopping 332 yards and two touchdowns. Adams led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions during the 2025 regular season and is showing no signs of slowing down at age 33 early in the 2026 campaign. He is poised to maintain a prominent role in Week 4 against the Eagles, though the Rams are optimistic that Nacua could be cleared to return by then.