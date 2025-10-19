Adams corralled five of eight targets for 35 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Jaguars.

Adams had an efficient day at the office Sunday, converting over half of his receptions into touchdowns for the fans in London. The veteran superstar took full advantage of Puka Nacua's (ankle) absence, matching the three touchdowns Adams posted over his first six starts with Los Angeles in one fell swoop. The 32-year-old Adams has provided fantasy managers with a 31-431-6 receiving line in what is shaping up to be a renaissance season in 2025. With the Rams entering a bye in Week 8, there is a realistic possibility that Nacua returns from a low-ankle sprain against the Saints in Week 9. If that's the case, Adams' run as the Rams' WR1 will have lasted just one week, but he is still a must-start asset in fantasy even as the team's No. 2 option.