Rams' Davante Adams: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Arizona, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Adams never seemed in serious danger of missing the game and should be ready for his usual workload after logging a full practice Friday. He's seen at least five targets and 35 snaps in every appearance this season, scoring 14 TDs in 12 games along the way.
