Adams suffered an oblique injury during Sunday's 42-26 win over the 49ers, but he would probably have returned if the score was closer, coach Sean McVay said after the game, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Adams' status will bear monitoring ahead of Week 11 against the Seahawks, but McVay sounded optimistic regarding Adams' injury after the game. Prior to exiting in the fourth quarter, Adams caught six of eight targets for 77 yards and scored his ninth touchdown of the season.