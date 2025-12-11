Adams (hamstring) was spotted rehabbing on the side as the Rams warmed up for Thursday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Adams didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a lingering hamstring injury and may go down as a DNP for a second straight day, which ultimately will be revealed when the Rams post their second Week 15 practice report. He also dealt with the issue last week but suited up this past Sunday in Arizona, logging a season-low 43 percent snap share en route to four catches (on six targets) for 29 yards.