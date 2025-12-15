Head coach Sean McVay said after Sunday's 41-34 win over the Lions that Adams (hamstring) is unlikely to play Thursday against the Seahawks, though McVay "wouldn't rule (Adams) out quite yet," Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Adams left Sunday's win over the Lions in the fourth quarter and didn't return after aggravating a hamstring injury. The veteran wide receiver was optimistic about his injury after the game, and while Adams appears to have avoided a significant injury, he'll be hard-pressed to recover on a short week in time to face the Seahawks on Thursday in a game with significant implications in the NFC West race.