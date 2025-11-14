Adams (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Rams coach Sean Mcvay said Friday morning that Adams is expected to play. The 32-year-old wideout made an early exit from last Sunday's 42-26 win over San Francisco, with McVay saying afterward that Adam likely would've returned if the score had been closer. Adams then missed practice Wednesday before returning as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. It doesn't sound like the Rams expect a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.