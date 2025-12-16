Adams (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, placing his status in doubt for Thursday's game at Seattle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adams dealt with a hamstring issue in advance of each of the Rams' past two games, but he left Sunday's win against the Lions early after aggravating the issue. Coach Sean McVay told Stu Jackson of the team's official site afterward that Adams' status was uncertain for Week 16 but that he "certainly wouldn't rule him out quite yet." Rapoport's report adds a new layer to Adams' status, but the veteran wide receiver may need to practice in some capacity this week in order to suit up Thursday.