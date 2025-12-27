Adams (hamstring) will be listed a doubtful for Monday night's game against the Falcons, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com previously relayed that coach Sean McVay noted that Adams "most likely" wouldn't be available for Monday night's 8:15 p.m. ET contest, which aligns with the wideout's official 'doubtful' designation. In Adams' absence in the Rams' 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks in Week 16, fellow WR Puka Nacua racked up 225 yards and two TDs, while catching 12 of his 16 targets. If Adams is made inactive once again, look for Nacua to remain busy versus Atlanta, while Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell are also in the mix. Of that group, Mumpfield -- who caught three of his eight targets for 40 yards versus Seattle -- figures to be next up in the Rams' Week 17 WR pecking order behind Nacua on Monday night.